Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews say they’re having a baby girl

by: Andrew Lynch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on social media Wednesday that they’re having a baby girl.

They both posted videos to Instagram showing their beloved dogs Steel and Silver helping with the gender reveal.

Mahomes and Matthews announced at the end of September that they were expecting, posting the big news with a captioned post: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

That came after news at the beginning of September that they were engaged, Mahomes popping the question the same night he and his teammates received their Super Bowl LIV rings.

