Chiefs fans flock to St. Joseph for first public practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs camp is well and truly underway, for the first time this year, camp was open to the public.

Fans were allowed at Wednesday’s practice, but they had to be season ticket holders.

There’s no question that fans add to the allure and excitement of training camp. After not being able to attend last year due to the pandemic, fans are very happy to be back.

“It was just really cool to see the players up close and kind of just running the drills and the seven on seven. It was just a once and a lifetime thing,” fan Anne Coleman said.

“It’s good to be around the fans,” fellow fan Michael Johnson added. “Talk with people that appreciate good football. Back to normal, you know and it feels good. It’s great. It’s hot out here but you know, we’ll risk it. It feels good.”

Chiefs Training camp runs through August 18. If you plan on coming out to watch, fans have to purchase tickets in advance on the Chiefs website.