Central Ozark Conference comes together for Spring Senior Night games

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A number of senior athletes who lost their final high school season due to the coronavirus pandemic got the chance to take to the field once again.

The Central Ozark Conference held four separate “Spring Sports Senior Games” Monday.

Tennis was held in Republic Monday morning, with golf in Carthage.

In the evening, two baseball games took place in Webb City, and girls soccer played in Joplin.

The games gave athletes a unique opportunity to play alongside others they’d normally play against.

“It’s going to be really fun,” Webb City senior Cale McCallister said before the first baseball game of the day. “I know a lot of guys from the other teams. I’ve got a couple of guys from the teams who are coming to play college ball with me at Southern. Just to be able to be around them one more time in this atmosphere is going to be a lot of fun.”

The only spring sport not to be played was track and field, due to a lack of interest.