Central Oklahoma sweeps Pittsburg State in Saturday double-header

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Both the Pittsburg State University men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted Central Oklahoma on Saturday. Both Gorillas teams were 1-0 in MIAA play heading into the games.

The Pittsburg State women played first. They were trailing with just seconds to go before halftime, but freshman Grace Pyle hit a shot right before the buzzer to make it 37-36 Pittsburg State. The Gorillas weren’t able to keep the lead, however. The Bronchos defeated Pittsburg State, 95-76. UCO forward Kelsey Johnson lead the game in scoring with 27 points, while guard Tristan Gegg led the Gorillas in scoring with 24 points.

Amanda Davied, Pittsburg State women’s head coach, says, “We just look to get better as the game goes on defensively and not get beat the same way twice, and three times and four times and I feel like that just continued to happen. And against a really good team, you’re gonna have to answer. It’s hard to answer to the tune of 95 points, but I do think that at some point we had to adjust to them just being really physical and ducking in on us on the block.”

Gegg says, “It was just tough. They made their shots tonight, which is something they haven’t been doing well so far, so tonight was a big night for them. They just came out hitting their shots.”

The men took the court shortly after the women and struggled to find their offensive rhythm. They shot 41.8 percent from the field, and 13.6 percent from three. After trailing 34-29 at halftime, the Gorillas fell to Central Oklahoma, 79-60.

Kim Anderson, Pittsburg State men’s head coach, says, “I try to find something positive. I don’t belabor on the losses, on the loss. I collectively try to get the psyche of the guys back, because they came in here tonight thinking this was a game they could win, but Central Oklahoma I thought played extremely well.”

Both teams will travel to Rogers State on Wednesday, December 8. The women will tip-off at 5:30, and the men will play at 7:30 following the conclusion of the women’s game.