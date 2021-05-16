Central Oklahoma rally ends MSSU’s time in MIAA tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern baseball team had a big seventh inning, complete with a grand slam to, but it wasn’t enough. Central Oklahoma came back with a big inning of their own in the eighth to defeat Southern 11-7.

After the Lions loaded the bases in the seventh, Ryan Hunter unloaded them with a grand slam to put the Lions up 6-3. Jordan Fitzpatrick then added his second homer of the game to make the score 7-3.

The Bronchos responded, answering Southern’s five run inning with a seven-run inning in the eighth and added a run in the ninth to put the game away.

The Lions will now wait until the NCAA Division 2 regional field is announced next Sunday, May 23 to see if they have made the field.

Southern has been ranked in each of the first two regional rankings this year.

