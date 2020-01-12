Central Oklahoma pulls away late to halt Pitt State MBB’s win streak, 78-73

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State Gorillas men’s basketball team (6-9, 2-4) had it going early against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos (7-9, 4-3) behind AJ Walker’s team-leading 20 points.

It marked Walker’s second straight game scoring 20 or more points. But a late second half push by the Bronchos, knocking down 11 unanswered points, allowed Central Oklahoma to pull away with the 78-73 win.

Jah-Kobe Womack and Antonio Givens II both finished the game with 17 points for the Gorillas in the loss.

The Gorillas head back on the road Wednesday to Warrensburg, Mo., for a matchup versus Central Missouri (6-8, 1-4). Tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.