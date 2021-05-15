Central Oklahoma overcomes Missouri Southern in game two of three

JOPLIN, Mo. — The University of Central Oklahoma baseball team defeated Missouri Southern State University, 4-1, in game two of the first round of the MIAA tournament on Saturday. Central Oklahoma’s win tied the best-of-three series up at 1-1, forcing a third game.

Bryce Darnell, Missouri Southern head coach, says, “These are tough games, and we expect a battle, you know. Good thing we won yesterday, so we get a chance to try again tomorrow.”

That final game will be played tomorrow, May 16, starting at 1:00 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.