PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s baseball team opened a three-game series against Central Oklahoma on Friday. Despite a strong opening home run by Kaden Fowler, the Bronchos chipped away at Pittsburg State and ultimately defeated them 5-3.

The series continues on Saturday at 2:00 and Sunday at noon. Pittsburg State’s next win will be head coach Bob Fornelli’s thousandth career victory.