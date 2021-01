PITTSBURG, Kan. -- The Pittsburg State Gorillas (5-3, 4-3 MIAA) rang in the New Year with a 85-70 exhibition win against Baker University out of the NAIA conference on Thursday afternoon at John Lance Arena.

R.J. Forney led the way for the Gorillas behind a game-high 24 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the 3-point line. The team shot for a total 51.7 percent from the field (31-of-60) in the game, including 56.7 percent (17-of-30) in the final 20 minutes of play.