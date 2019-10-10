Catching up with Haven Shepherd

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The first time we spoke to Haven Shepherd she was only nine-years old; fast forward to 2019 and Haven has switched her sport to swimming and competed international in August at the Para PanAmerican games where she won three medals.

Haven has been extremely busy since her first interview, as she has become a member of the US National Team, she won two silvers and one bronze medal in Lima, Peru in August, and she is also working with a clothing line.

Haven’s next journey will take her to Texas in December 2019 to compete at Nationals with a trip to the 2020 Paralympics on the line.