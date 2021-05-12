Catching up with Carl Junction’s Katie Scott on her decision to transfer to Oral Roberts

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — One of the best basketball players from the Four States area is on the move once again.

Carl Junction’s Katie Scott announced on Twitter today that she is transferring from Grand Canyon University (GCU) and intends to spend the rest of her collegiate career with Oral Roberts.

Scott says the idea was to get closer to home and added that Oral Roberts had its eyes on her ever since she was a freshman at Carl Junction High School. But not that long ago Scott balled out in her freshman season at GCU where she was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

The former Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year was the team’s leading scorer in her lone season with the Lopes in Phoenix. She averaged 16.2 points per game in addition to being second in rebounding with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Now, Scott is looking to turn some heads in Tulsa.

“I’m just doing everything I can to avoid that sophomore slump, don’t want to have peaked my freshman year by any means,” Scott said.

