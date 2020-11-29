Cassville falls to Maryville in Class 3 semifinal heartbreaker

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Cassville Wildcats traveled to Maryville to play the Spoofhounds in the Class 3 state semifinal.

The Wildcats had a tough game, trailing 17-0 going into the fourth quarter. However, when the fourth quarter hit, the Wildcats caught a second wind with back-to-back touchdowns by Hayden Sink and Jericho Farris. The comeback sparked by an onside kick recovery. Later, with the help of another successful onside kick recovery, the Wildcats took a 28-24 lead with one minute left on the clock.

Cassville was left heartbroken in the end when with 11 seconds left on the clock, Drake Connor connected with Caden Stoecklein for a Spoofhound touchdown.

Maryville advances to the Class 3 state championship game with a 30-28 win over Cassville.