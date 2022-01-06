Carthage’s Joel Pugh breaks program’s all-time 3-point record, is on pace to break two more

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If you’ve been to a Carthage High School basketball game, you’ve probably noticed #31, Joel Pugh. He’s a lights-out shooter, and now, he has a school record to prove it.

He recently became the top three-point shooter in program history, surpassing Desmond Buerge’s previous record of 133 career three-pointers, set more than a decade ago.

Pugh says, “I had a tough shooting night the night before in the tournament so it was nice to get that first one to fall and that second one finally getting past that record. It felt pretty good.”

Pugh is on pace to break more records this season, including single-season three-pointers, and career free throw percentage. But being a lights-out shooter isn’t the only role he fills.

Nathan Morris, Carthage head coach, says, “What Joel does not get enough credit for is that we asked that kid to most times play 32 minutes if he’s able, as well as guarding the other team’s best player. He is a great defensive player. And I think he would rather at times get more credit for that than he does.”

More important than Pugh’s basketball skills however, is his moral character: something Morris couldn’t praise more.

Morris says, “He does absolutely everything right on the court, off the court. If you’re coaching something and you ask Joel to do it once, and he does it wrong, it’ll be fixed the next time. So for him to have this stretch of really good basketball for our team and for him is really special. Our goal at the end of the day is to be good human beings and be good people and when you’ve got a kid like Joel, as your one of your best players and best people that that means a lot to Carthage basketball.”

And Carthage basketball means a lot to Joel-, which, in large part thanks to him, is on the right track his senior season.

Pugh says, “This team, especially this year, has been… it’s just a better feel both in the locker room and out on the court. Being able to have competitive practices that we’re going back and forth during practice and then get into the games to where we’re playing as a team and playing together.”

Pugh is hoping to continue his basketball career after high school.