Carthage’s Haven Shepherd throws first pitch at Springfield Cardinals game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You can’t play ball without the ceremonial first pitch and this one was well worth celebrating.

Carthage’s Haven Shepherd took the mound prior to the Springfield Cardinals and Northwest Arkansas Naturals Double-A game at Hammons Field Friday evening to throw out the first pitch. The Cardinals recognized her earning a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Swim Team.

“The Cardinals have always been in support of every organization that I can remember,” Shepherd said. “They’ve been really inclusive so it’s a great opportunity to spread more awareness. I definitely was in an interview, a Zoom meeting, where they asked us Paralympians what could change and I just simply said, you know, just normalizing us.”

Shepherd will compete at the Tokyo Paralympics later this summer between Aug. 24-Sep. 5.