Carthage’s Haven Shepherd earns spot on U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Haven Shepherd’s story is remarkable. It’s one of inspiration and determination.

After surviving an explosion that claimed both of her legs, Shepherd continues to defy any odds that might be stacked against her. But this Paralympic athlete is about to embark on the biggest chapter of her story yet.

Shepherd is one of 24 women that qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Swimming Team. And ever since Shepherd began swimming, she’s had an eye for winning.

In 2019, the Carthage resident took home three medals at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. She also earned two first place finishes in the 2018 Para Swimming World Series. Now, her eyes are set on the Paralympics this summer in Tokyo.