Carthage skater helps those with a similar passion

CARTHAGE, Mo. — When individuals in Carthage see Wesley Lindsey’s face at the grocery store, they will quietly whisper, ‘Hey, that’s that skater guy.’ Or, when Lindsey’s actually at the skatepark and cars will drive by and honk, recognizing him right away.

This passion of his isn’t just a solo ride.

His passion for skateboarding has rolled on past twenty years. It’s a passion that’s shaped who he is and what’s he’s about. But he wanted to involve others on the ride with him.

Lindsey posted a video on Facebook of him visiting a skatepark where he met a group of young skaters. Their eyes lit up at the sight of receiving a board of their own.

“I feel like if you have a passion, money and all that don’t really bother you,” Lindsey said. “Like it don’t bother me to go out and get a new board, and have one sitting around and give it to another kid. As long as they’re happy coming down here, and they’re having fun, that’s all that matters to me.”

When Lindsey brought a few of his old boards to the skatepark to hand out to some of the young skaters, all they had to do was pop an Ollie and the board was theirs.

To Lindsey, not everybody can go out there and say they fell down a handrail, get up and act like nothing happened. It’s a feeling skaters like Lindsey know far too well. But the feeling of having the chance to pass down a board, and show others how to skate, is one always worth getting back up on your feet.

When asked if some of the young skaters ever tell Lindsey that one day they’ll be a better skater than him, Lindsey delivered the perfect response.

“I get a lot of those actually, everyday,” he said. “It’s like, ‘I’ll be better than you one day,’ and I’m like, ‘I really hope so.’ I really do.”