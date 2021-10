JOPLIN, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers and the Joplin Eagles were both 6-0 on the season heading into their contest on Joplin’s homecoming. They were the only remaining undefeated teams in the Central Ozark Conference.

After leading 27-7 at halftime, Carthage went home with a 34-22 win over Joplin. The Tigers remain the only undefeated team in the COC, moving to 7-0 on the season. Joplin moves to 6-1.

Carthage will host Republic on Friday, October 15, while Joplin will travel to Branson.