This week, the Carthage football program is putting on the Tiger Prep Football Camp for young athletes in the area ranging from 1st to 6th grade.

The camp began Tuesday and will end Thursday. Each day the camp goes from 3:45 to 5:00 and takes place at David Haffner Stadium.

The campers start with stretches, then go into ability testing. The rest of the camp includes position drills and a 7-on-7 competition.

The young athletes get to earn awards for their performance while also meeting and learning from Carthage High School football players and coaches. We were able to catch up with head coach Jon Guidie and incoming senior Jonah Eby about the camp.

Jon Guidie said, “One thing special about it is we’ve been doing this for 18 years now and we invite our high school players to come out and help work it. A lot of these high school players went through this when they were growing up. They really enjoy that, the young kids enjoy being around the high school players and high school coaches, it’s a good bonding time for everybody.”

Jonah Eby said, “It’s great seeing all these kids out here. They’re so excited to be here and they get to see all the high school guys, I know it makes their day, it’s one of the highlights of my day to get to see these guys and have fun, play football.”