Carthage Paralympian Haven Shepherd weighs in on Becca Meyers’ withdrawal

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Paralympic swimmer Becca Meyers has announced via Instagram that she won’t be competing in Tokyo this summer, after finding out the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t allow her to bring a personal care assistant to the games.

Meyers is deaf and blind, and usually brings her mother with her to competitions as a care provider. She won’t be allowed to bring her to the Paralympics this summer due to COVID-19 protocol.

Despite COVID protocol, Team USA’s Haven Shepherd says Meyers’ mother should not be treated as a plus-one, and that her presence is essential.

Shepherd says, “People don’t know everything. She needs her mom to help her with a lot of things so that’s just really the struggle. There could’ve been so many different ways they could’ve helped her in that circumstance, i just truly believe that they could’ve found a way around it.”

The Paralympics are set to begin on Tuesday, August 24.