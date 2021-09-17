Carthage ousts Webb City in COC rivalry game for first time since 2016

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In our KODE Game of the Week, Webb City traveled to Carthage for a COC showdown for the ages.

Carthage went into the game with an undefeated record, and a mission to complete: beat Webb City for the first time since 2016.

They were able to do just that. Luke Gall opened scoring for the Tigers. Carthage then recovered a Webb City fumble, which Gall capitalized on with another score. Rinse, and repeat: After the score, the Tigers recovered a Webb City fumble and Gall came up with the score.

Quarterback Caden Kabance also contributed significantly, opening up the second quarter with an 83 yard touchdown run. All that blazed a path for Carthage to come up with a 42-14 win over Webb City. Webb’s Cohl Vaden scored both of the Cardinals’ touchdowns.

Carthage, who moves to 4-0 on the season, will travel to Branson on Friday, September 24. Webb City (2-2) will head to Carl Junction that same night.