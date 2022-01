PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Carthage girls basketball team faced off against Carl Junction in the semifinal round of the Bill Hanson Memorial Classic tournament on Friday. After holding a three point lead at halftime, the Tigers continued their dominant play to secure a 53-45 win over CJ and advance to the tournament championship.

Carthage will face Kickapoo in the tournament title game at 1:00 p.m. at Pittsburg High School.