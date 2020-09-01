Carthage finishes on top in first round of Papa John’s Challenge

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Round one of the Papa John’s Challenge on Monday kick started Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage’s high school golf seasons with the Tigers taking the lead after the first day played.

Highlights include Joplin’s Emily Delman nearly dropping in a hole-in-one on hole six at Carthage’s golf course in Municipal Park.

The tournament continues tomorrow at Briarbrook and Wednesday at Schifferdecker.

Round one final results: