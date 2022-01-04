Carthage falls to #6 Nixa in first COC matchup of the season

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers hosted the 6th ranked NIxa Eagles on Tuesday in the first COC matchup of the season.

A two-point first quarter for Carthage created a deficit they were unable to overcome; the Tigers fell to Nixa, 57-40.

