Carthage falls to #6 Nixa in first COC matchup of the season Local Sports by: Shea Schrader Posted: Jan 4, 2022 / 10:39 PM CST / Updated: Jan 4, 2022 / 10:39 PM CST CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers hosted the 6th ranked NIxa Eagles on Tuesday in the first COC matchup of the season. A two-point first quarter for Carthage created a deficit they were unable to overcome; the Tigers fell to Nixa, 57-40.