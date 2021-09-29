Carthage dominating on the ground in 2021 as they head into homecoming

The Carthage Tigers are on a roll this year with several big wins and an undefeated record so far. The team knows they really can’t ask for much of a better start than they’ve had.

Head coach Jon Guidie said, “The kids have been working really hard they’ve been focused on each opponent each week, not looking ahead, not looking behind. It’s a very mature group that we have here.”

Luke Gall said, “It’s been fun, we’ve been out here working really hard and we’re looking forward to the next part of the season for sure. We just gotta keep doing what we’re doing, keep working hard and we’ll be good.”

It’s no secret that Carthage has been very successful this year at 5-0 and number two in Class 5, but the secret to their success is their run game.

Caden Kabance said, “It’s really good, I think we’ve practiced it a lot and worked on it, it’s working really well at the moment. I think it’s looking really good. Everyone’s going really hard in practice, working really hard, it’s going good.”

Gall said, “As long as I’ve been here, the run game was the key to success and why we’re good. We’re a running team, we run power and blast, we come out and hit you in the mouth. The run game is our bread and butter.

This week is homecoming for the Tigers and with a solid performance so far, they know they can expect an electric atmosphere this week.

Kabance said, “It’s gonna be cool. I think for some teams it can be a distraction, but I think a lot of our team is focused in on the game.”

Gall said, “Homecoming is always cool especially this year being 5-0, but it’s definitely exciting.”

The Tigers will host Willard for their homecoming game Friday.