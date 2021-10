PITTSBURG, Kans. -- The Pittsburg School District could soon make masks optional for students -- but there are a number of specific conditions.

There can be no more than 40 COVID-19 cases each week in Crawford County, with cases remaining at that level or less for two weeks. The referring capacity of local hospitals must be no less than 20%. And, less than 3%of school absences can be COVID-related, either district-wide or in a single school building.