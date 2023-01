The Carthage girls basketball team hosted McDonald County for a matchup Tuesday evening. The Tigers would come out on top winning 46-27.

Carthage moves above .500 on the year as they improve to 7-6 with the win. The Mustangs fall to 5-10 with the loss.

Up next for the Tigers will be the Bill Hanson Memorial tournament in Pittsburg as they start with Bentonville Northwest Thursday at 4:00. McDonald County will next face Adrian at home Thursday.