Carthage cruises past Joplin, 9-1

JOPLIN, Mo.- The Carthage Lady Tigers defeated the Joplin Eagles, 9-1 in at Joplin.

Carthage took the early 1-0 lead when freshman, Landry Cochran reached on a triple in the bottom of the second then followed that up by scoring on a wild pitch just four pitches later.

Joplin answered in the bottom of the frame when freshman, Isabella Yust singled into center to tie the game.

Carthage responded in the top of the third with Cochran coming up big once more recording two more RBI’s before being thrown out trying to record her second triple of the game.

The game remained 3-1 until the sixth inning when the Lady Tigers would score six more runs.

Carthage improves to 7-8 on the season with their next game at home on Thursday against Republic.

Joplin is still searching for their first win of the season and will host Nixa on Thursday.