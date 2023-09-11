CARTHAGE, MO – The Carthage Tigers move to 7-4 after beating the Neosho Wildcats Monday night. The Tigers were led by the attack of setter Jaidyn Brunnert.

In the first set, Brunnert set up London Shepherd who spiked it down for the kill. Still in the first set tied at 16, Brunnert spiked down the ball herself and was able to break the tie. Now with a two point lead, Ava Bourgalt got in on the fun to extend it.

Neosho took the first set by a score of 25-23. Carthage responded by taking the second set, 25-13. They carried that momentum into the third set and won that one 25-22. Neosho backs against the wall, came back to win set four, 25-19.

In the 5th and decisive set, Carthage pulled out the victory to take the set 15-12!

Neosho made the match close, but Carthage came out with a victory 3-2. Carthage (7-4) will host Cassville tomorrow, while Neosho (4-6) will host Diamond.