It was a busy day of high school signings Wednesday, but today there would be another set of athletes putting pin to paper and committing to play in college at Carthage High School.

The Tigers would have three student athletes signing in front of family and friends, each of them being football players.

That would include Luke Gall who is headed to Air Force, Micah Lindsey who is signing with Pitt State and Hudson Moore who will join Independence Community College.

The three teammates have played with each other since they were little and couldn’t have been more excited to sign alongside each other. Each of them would talk about their big day and getting to play in college.

Hudson Moore said, “I wanted show them that I’m about it and that I can play at the next level, so coming into the signing day, I was pretty excited just to see all my friends and family and just have a great and make the town proud just because I’ve been playing for Carthage for the last three years.”

Luke Gall said, “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. Football was always my gateway to free college, free education and this is always what I wanted to do and with my love for the game, I’m just glad I can be able to express my love at the next level for another five years.”

Micah Lindsey said, “Since they offered me and even before, I’ve always felt Pitt State was the location for me. I’ve always been in contact with the coaching staff there since my sophomore year and what they had to offer was what I was looking for.”