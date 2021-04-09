Carthage captures Bill O’Dell Tournament title after walk-off hit-by-pitch

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In the final day of the Bill O’Dell Tournament, the Carthage Tigers played comeback ball with a little bit of . . . luck?

The Tigers trailed Carl Junction in the first place game 4-1 entering the sixth inning, but then a rally took place and then there was the seventh inning. Clay Kinder stepped into the box and took a ball to the shoulder with the bases loaded to allow the winning run to cross home plate and give Carthage a 5-4 walk-off hit-by-pitch win, capturing the tournament title at Carl Lewton Stadium Friday afternoon.

Carthage and Carl Junction will see each other again on Tuesday (Apr. 13).