Carthage blanks Joplin softball in COC rivalry matchup

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers softball team shut out Joplin on Tuesday, 8-0. The game started off as a pitchers duel, with Joplin’s Jill McDaniel and Carthage’s Jensyn Elder keeping the game scoreless through the first three innings.

However, Carthage was able to load up the bases with several walks in the fourth, scoring 2 runs. After that, the bats got hot and they scored an additional five runs, putting up seven points before the end of the frame.

Carthage improves to 9-10 on the season, while Joplin moves to 7-7.