CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers successfully defended their home territory over Neosho on day three of the Bill O’Dell Varsity Tournament, 10-9. Carthage is undefeated in the tournament, so far.

The tournament will continue on Thursday, April 8. Monett will face Nevada at 2:00 p.m., and Seneca will play Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m.

The tournament will conclude on Friday, April 9. The championship game will be played at 7:00 p.m.