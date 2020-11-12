Carl Junction’s Salma Lewis, Jillian Kennedy sign national letters of intent

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two of the best to suit up for Carl Junction High School’s volleyball team have played together since they were kids.

Salma Lewis and Jillian Kennedy will now be going their separate ways as Lewis signed with Drury University and Kennedy isn’t going to much further down the road to Missouri Southern State University.

“I think it’s exciting to be able to stay close to home and definitely go to school with my brother and stuff,” Kennedy said. “And just so like my parents and my family can come to the games and, if I ever need it, I can go home.”

When asked if Lewis would go for 1,000 kills like the school record she set with the Bulldogs, Lewis replied, “We’ll see.” But both Lewis and Kennedy said they owe much to the program that helped shape who they are today.

“I think it shows you like how much hard work we put into being a volleyball player,” Lewis said. “Like our coaches were so good to us and they put in so much time and effort just to get us to where we wanted to be. So, it means a lot.”