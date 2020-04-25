Carl Junction’s Katie Scott switches commitment to follow Molly Miller at Grand Canyon University

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction girls basketball standout Katie Scott is on the move again, only this time it appears to be final. The 2020 Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year is rejoining Molly Miller at her new coaching destination at Grand Canyon University.

Scott was originally committed to Miller’s alma mater Drury, where Miller was the previous head coach. From Class 4 Player of the Year to COC Player of the Year, Scott has racked up the accolades and has garnered the attention of a number of Division I schools over her high school years. She was also once committed to Missouri State, but just like Drury there was a coaching change with the Bears.

At Carl Junction Scott averaged 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5 assists her senior season. The Bulldogs were two games away from a potential state title only to see their season come to an end due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Scott tweeted, “I will forever be grateful for my experience with Drury University. Every single person welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. I absolutely love and support coach Eagan. I have complete faith that Drury has the ability to bring home that championship, and I’ll be cheering them on from 1,000 miles away.”

“Ultimately, I had to follow my heart. With that being said, I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to Grand Canyon University and coach Molly Miller.”