CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team picked up a win in their regular season finale with St. Mary’s Colgan, defeating the Panthers 6-3.

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 17-9 on the season. They’ll be back in action May 18 in the first round of the Class 5, District 6 tournament.

The Panthers will be back in action in a regional game at Northeast-Arma. Details on that game will be released at a later date.