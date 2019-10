JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Lady Eagles would make the first game of the match interesting exchanging several leads with the Lady Bulldogs of Carl Junction, but it would be Carl Junction winning in straight sets, 26-24 & 25-17.

Carl Junction (15-9) will host Branson on Thursday, October 17th.

Joplin (12-12-2) will host Willard on Thursday, October 17th.