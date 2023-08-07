CARL JUNCTION, MO – For the first time in over two decades, Todd Hafner will take the reins as head coach of the Bulldogs. While the long separation can be a challenge for some, Hafner said the community has welcomed him.

“The community has welcomed us back with open arms, and my wife and I are thrilled to be back,” Hafner said.

With a 4-7 finish last season, Hafner said he is turning his focus to running the clock and extending drives.

“It all comes down to the fourth quarter. We’re going to have to learn how to run the clock, and not put our defense right back on the field as fast as we can,” Hafner said.

Running back Johnny Starks could play an integral part in that role.

“Our offense is gonna be a lot faster,” Starks said.

“We’re gonna fire off the ball, get ready to go, and just run the ball down teams’ throats every game.”

Quarterback Dexter Merrell also said he’s excited to see a shakeup on offense.

“We’re all excited”, Merrell said. “I’m eager to work with our new coaching staff, and ready to get started.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Hafner said discipline is the most important factor he wants to instill within his squad.

“When you get the opportunity to make a play, make a play,” Hafner said. “It’s all about discipline, being tough, and making sure that you tackle when you’re in space.”

Carl Junction will take on Ozark at home on August 25th.