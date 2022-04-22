CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – A familiar face will return to the dugout in Carl Junction next season.

Dr. Phillip Cook will take over the Bulldog baseball team next season. Cook will add his new coaching duties to his current work at the district’s Superintendent of Schools.

A Baxter Springs native, Cook played high school baseball for the Lions before continuing his baseball career at Allen County Community College. He transferred to Pittsburg State in 1991, captaining the team for two years.

Cook came to Carl Junction in 1997 after five years as a coach and social studies teacher in Fairland, Oklahoma. He coached the Bulldogs to the state championship game in 2000 before stepping down to become the high school’s assistant principal. In 2005, he became Superintendent of Schools.

Cook’s overall coaching record stands at 160-64, with seven out of eight district championships.

Cook will replace Jake Stevenson, who will be taking over as assistant principal at the Carl Junction Intermediate School.