CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team has been on a tear this season, posting a regular season record of 18-5.

In the Class 3, District 6 tournament, the Lady Bulldogs have earned the two seed. They’re second only to Branson, who they defeated on Thursday in the last game of the regular season.

There are four seniors that have more than ten goals this season, a feat those girls have been working towards for years.

“We’re kind of stacked with class after class for three years here. And I think this year, we have a little more composure around the goal,” says Ed Miller, Carl Junction head coach. “That’s what was keeping us back last year: we had the opportunity, we just weren’t putting the ball in the back of the net. This year, we went in with the goal to put the ball in the back of the net and we have a little more compsure around the goal.”

Lauren Burgess, Carl Junction senior, says, “I’m feeling pretty good. We have a pretty good record, [18]-5. We have a really good stacked team with a lot of talent. I think if we all work together and push together with effort, our season will be prolonged with more wins.”

The Bulldogs will face Hillcrest in the first round of district play.