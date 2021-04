CARTHAGE, Mo. — A couple of big bats and heads up base running in the bottom of the first inning gave the Carl Junction baseball team the spark they needed, as they defeated Mt. Vernon 15-0 on Tuesday in their second tournament game.

With the win, Carl Junction moves to 8-2 on the season. The Bulldogs will be off Wednesday and return to action Thursday when they face Seneca in their next tournament game.

Mt. Vernon will face Seneca Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4:30 pm.