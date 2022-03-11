CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After winning their seventh straight district title, the Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are the lone area team in Missouri that’s still standing in the high school basketball playoffs.

They defeated Willard 65-60 in the Class 5, District 6 tournament to earn the district title. Now, they move on to the Class 5 state tournament and will face West Plains. With having a little over a week to rest and practice for the tournament, the team is more than prepared, and believe they know what to expect on Saturday.

Brad Shorter, Carl Junction head coach, says, “Just simple fundamentals that we focus on this week and at the same time kinda understanding what they’re gonna try to do, and have a counter to it, but at the same time, do what we do, what we’ve done all year long.”

Hali Shorter, CJ junior, says, “I think we just need to play our game and we need to go into it like it’s any other game but also play our best and to our potential.”

Destiny Buerge, CJ senior, says, “We expect them to pressure us a lot and going through all these practices, it’ll help us prepare mentally and play our game against them when we get there and not stress out like we did last year.”

Tip-off is set for 1:00 at Southwest Baptist University’s Meyer Wellness Center, located in Bolivar, Missouri.