Carl Junction secures district title, advances to state tournament

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs and Webb City Cardinals met once again on Wednesday evening in the Cardinal Dome. It marked the third time this season both teams faced each other. But this time, a chance to advance to the Class 4 state sectionals round.

A season ago, Webb City knocked the Bulldogs out of district play two sets to one in the final. This year presented a much different ending.

The Bulldogs rolled to a straight sets sweep over the Cardinals behind strong performances from Jessa Hylton and Salma Lewis to claim the Class 4 District 11 title. Logan Jones also made a little history in the process setting (no pun intended) the school’s single-season assist record with 859 total assists after recording 38 in Wednesday’s district final game.

Carl Junction is set to host Willard on Saturday in the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament.