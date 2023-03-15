The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs have had a successful season to this point as they’ll compete in the final four of the girls Class 5 State Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs would capture the Class 5 District 7 title against Webb City a week ago with a 67-42 win.

They would next defeat Lincoln College Prep 55-51 in the quarterfinals and earn their spot in this weekend’s final four.

CJ will look to make it 30 wins on the season when they take on Notre Dame Cape Girardeau Friday. Notre Dame comes into the game at 23-5.

The teams will face off at 6 p.m. in the Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Winner gets a spot in the state championship game Saturday. We would catch up with the team to get their thoughts on the coming matchup.

Destiny Buerge said, “I think we just have to play our game and not worry about what game it is or where we are in the season, we just have to come out and play our best and not worry if they’re tall or whatever.”

Klohe Burk said, “One thing that they do really well is passing the ball, getting it in and out and I think that’s gonna be hard for us. I also think their height, they’re really tall and just playing against taller girls in general, we just have to make sure we’re putting our arms up on defense. The simple things like that.”

Brad Shorter said, “We feel like we’ve put in all the work that we’ve needed to this year for this particular situation, we just want to polish some things up and continue to work and make sure that we know what the other team’s about, what they’re capable of doing and how we can play and force them to make decisions on the floor, we just want to have a good showing.”