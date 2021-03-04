Carl Junction outlasts Webb City for sixth straight district title

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are district champions once again.

Despite being down five to Webb City going into halftime, the Lady Bulldogs rallied, holding off the Lady Cardinals 55-52 for their sixth consecutive district title.

Carl Junction will advance to the Class 5 sectionals on March 10, where they’ll face McDonald County. The Lady Mustangs defeated Logan-Rogersville 51-49 in their district title game Thursday. Tip off between Carl Junction and McDonald County is set for 6 pm. The location of the game has yet to be determined.