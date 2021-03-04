Carl Junction outlasts Webb City for sixth straight district title

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are district champions once again.

Despite being down five to Webb City going into halftime, the Lady Bulldogs rallied, holding off the Lady Cardinals 55-52 for their sixth consecutive district title.

Carl Junction will advance to the Class 5 sectionals on March 10, where they’ll face McDonald County. The Lady Mustangs defeated Logan-Rogersville 51-49 in their district title game Thursday. Tip off between Carl Junction and McDonald County is set for 6 pm. The location of the game has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories