Carl Junction grad Katie Scott transferring from Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — Former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and Carl Junction Grad Katie Scott has announced she plans to transfer from Grand Canyon University and continue her basketball career elsewhere.

Proverbs 3:6

“In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He will make your paths straight” pic.twitter.com/PwujKx2BXv — Katie Scott (@eitakscott) March 31, 2021

Scott had a breakout season during her freshman year with the Lopes, she was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of Year, and Newcomer of the Year. She was also named to the All-Newcomer team, and was selected first team All-WAC.

After her freshman campaign, Scott averaged 16.2 points, 1.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game. On top of that, she scored a career high 34 points in a victory over Arizona Christian in December, a GCU Divison 1-era record for points in a single game.