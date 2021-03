WEBB CITY, Mo. -- One of the top players for Webb City High School girl's basketball team took to Twitter to announce her commitment to Crowder College women's basketball.

Jaydee Duda won't have to go too much further down the road to continue her playing and academic career. Duda has been deemed one of the top defensive guards not only in the Central Ozark Conference (COC), but also across Southwest Missouri. She was most recently named to second-team All-COC in her senior year.