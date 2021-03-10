Carl Junction girls oust McDonald County in Class 5 quarterfinal bid

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team will advance to the Missouri Class 5 quarterfinal round after a 56-34 win over McDonald County. The Bulldogs won their quarterfinal game last year, and were about to play in the final four when the remainder of the state tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Shorter, Carl Junction head basketball coach, says, “They’re having fun, and that’s what’s important. You know, this game is about having fun and you look back at last year not getting to finish the final four, we were all just thinking, ‘Man, we would love to play one more game,’ and, I think, that’s kind of hit home with these girls is that, ‘Hey, it could end at any time, at any moment, and just be thankful for what we got.'”

The Bulldogs didn’t just take home a win tonight. Sophomore star Destiny Buerge hit 1,000 career points- an amazing feat considering her age.

Buerge says, “No, I really didn’t, like I really didn’t [think I would reach this milestone as a sophomore]. But this is a big accomplishment for me.”

Carl Junction will return to action on Saturday, March 13, when they’ll travel to West Plains for the quarterfinal round. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.