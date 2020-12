JOPLIN, Mo. — It looks like that postseason experience for a young Carl Junction team from a season ago is starting to come into play as the Bulldogs defeated the McDonald County Mustangs 55-22 Friday evening at Kaminsky Gymnasium in the second round of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic.

Carl Junction will play Mt. Vernon in the championship round on Saturday. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.