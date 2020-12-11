Carl Junction girls basketball edges out Carthage in close contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — There may have been questions surrounding the Carl Junction Bulldogs girls basketball team as far as what the 2020 season might hold with the departure of seniors like Katie Scott. It’s a young team, but it’s a young team with experience.

On Thursday evening, on the second day of the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic, the Bulldogs showed just that with Destiny Buerge leading the way behind 28 points from her. It was close to the end as Carl Junction pulled out the 52-51 win against the Carthage Tigers.

The Bulldogs will play again on Friday against the McDonald County Mustangs. Tip-off for that game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.