Carl Junction falls to William Chrisman in Kaminsky Classic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Trailing 34-23 at halftime, Carl Junction nailed three straight 3-pointers to start the third quarter to make it a two-point game 34-32 with 6:18 left. It wouldn’t be enough however, as the Bulldogs fell to William Chrisman 73-64 in the final game of Friday night’s Kaminsky Classic action.

Three players finished with 12 for the Bulldogs including junior guard Kyler Perry, senior guard Mylas Derfelt, and senior guard Alex Baker. Senior point guard Sincere Williams added 11. The Bulldogs shot 10 of 17 from behind the 3-point line in the second half with Perry connecting on four, Derfelt three, Williams two and Baker one during the second half push.

With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 1-9 on the year. They’ll face Clever in the Kaminsky Classic fifth place game Saturday. Tip is set for 11:00 am.